There is certain understanding of how Ukraine and Gulf states can help each other on security, Zelenskyy says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov had held meetings with representatives of the Gulf states. There is now an understanding of what new security arrangements may be possible with countries in the region.

The head of state said this in his address on 19 March, Censor.NET reports.

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Support from Ukraine

Ukraine is ready to join joint security initiatives in order to stabilise the situation in the Middle East as quickly as possible.

"There are specific things with which they can support us, Ukraine, support our defence, first and foremost air defence, and there is what we can support them with, and are already supporting them with. Ukrainian expert groups for protection against Shaheds are already present in the relevant countries, and there are daily reports on the fulfilment of their tasks," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Zelenskyy announces resumption of talks on ending war in Ukraine

Iran’s strikes threaten global stability

The president noted that the cooperation should deliver "real security responses", including for Europe. He stressed that strikes by the "remnants of the Iranian regime" on Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the Emirates and other countries are "in effect strikes on global stability and on European energy security".

"Ukraine has long proposed creating realistic and effective instruments to put in their place those who block maritime trade routes, who destroy, simply destroy, normal shipping, destroy energy infrastructure," Zelenskyy added.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 201 Ukrainian military experts are currently in the Middle East, while another 34 are ready for temporary duty to the Gulf region.

Read more: Representatives from several countries have approached Zaluzhnyi for advice on defence matters, — media