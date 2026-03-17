Over the past two years, representatives from Israel and Saudi Arabia have sought advice on defense matters from Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

The publication NV reports this, citing sources in the diplomatic corps, according to Censor.NET.

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"Zaluzhnyi receives requests. In 2024, it was Saudi Arabia—they wanted him to develop a defense strategy for them and offered a large sum of money. In 2025, requests came from Israel and representatives of some European countries—they asked for help in developing defense doctrines," says the source.

According to the source, Zaluzhnyi declined because he has no intention of leaving his post at the embassy in London.

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Zaluzhnyi's office confirmed the information

In a statement to the media, Zaluzhnyi’s media advisor, Oksana Torop, confirmed that foreign governments had made inquiries to the former commander-in-chief.

"He regularly receives various offers to participate in security projects and events, as there aren't many people in the world with his level of knowledge and experience," she noted.

At the same time, the adviser added that diplomatic work is currently a priority for Zaluzhnyi.

"And he makes decisions about participating in various projects with this priority in mind," Torop concluded.