Foreign Ministry responded to Iran’s threats against Ukraine, calling them absurd

Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, responded to threats made by a representative of the Iranian regime against Ukraine, describing them as absurd.

He made this statement while speaking to journalists, reports Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Reaction from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

"For years, the Iranian regime has supported the killing of Ukrainians by directly supplying the aggressor state with drones and technology for aggression against Ukraine. In this context, it is absurd when representatives of this regime threaten Ukraine and even invoke the right to self-defence enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter," the ministry’s spokesperson said.

Tykhyi added that "it is as if a serial killer were to justify his crimes by referring to the criminal code".

Tykhyi also stressed that the Iranian regime must be held accountable for all its crimes against the Iranian people and other countries and peoples.

Read also: Ukraine has sent three fully-staffed teams to Qatar, UAE and Saudi Arabia, – Zelenskyy

Threats from an Iranian official

It should be recalled that the day before, the head of Iran’s parliamentary committee on national security, Ebrahim Azizi, warned Ukraine of possible strikes due to its alleged provision of drones to Israel.

Read more: Zelenskyy on Trump’s rejection of Ukraine’s drone assistance: It is just rhetoric