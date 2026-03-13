Zelenskyy on Trump’s rejection of Ukraine’s drone assistance: It is just rhetoric
Drone Industry
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to a statement by U.S. leader Donald Trump, who had earlier refused Ukraine’s assistance in defending against Iranian drones in the Middle East.
He said this while speaking to journalists in Paris, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.
Ukraine’s reaction
"Rhetoric is rhetoric. The main thing is that we know what we are doing," Zelenskyy commented on Trump’s latest statement.
He also expressed gratitude to the United States for the opportunity to purchase weapons.
"We are grateful to the Americans that we continue to have opportunities to purchase through the PURL program. And what we are buying includes HIMARS and missiles for Patriot," the president of Ukraine added.
Trump’s statements
- As reported earlier, on 13 March, U.S. President Donald Trump said he no longer needs Ukraine’s assistance in defending against Iranian drones because the war with Tehran will "end soon."
- He also acknowledged that Russia may be "slightly" assisting Iran, which is attacking U.S. bases in the Middle East, although he had previously denied this.
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