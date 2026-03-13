Putin might be helping Iran a little bit, - Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump believes that Russian dictator Putin might be helping Iran.
According to Censor.NET, Bloomberg quotes him as saying.
Details
"I think he might be helping them a little bit," the US leader said.
"And he probably thinks we’re helping Ukraine," Trump added.
What preceded it?
- As a reminder, The Washington Post previously reported that Russia is providing Iran with information on targets for strikes against U.S. forces in the Middle East.
- The White House later stated that the United States is not concerned that Russia may be providing Iran with intelligence.
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