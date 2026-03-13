Putin might be helping Iran a little bit, - Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump believes that Russian dictator Putin might be helping Iran.

According to Censor.NET, Bloomberg quotes him as saying.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"I think he might be helping them a little bit," the US leader said.

"And he probably thinks we’re helping Ukraine," Trump added.

Read more: Russia advises Iran on how to use "shaheds" more effectively for attacks, — CNN

What preceded it?

As a reminder, The Washington Post previously reported that Russia is providing Iran with information on targets for strikes against U.S. forces in the Middle East.

The White House later stated that the United States is not concerned that Russia may be providing Iran with intelligence.

Read more: Trump on Iran: Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today