Russia advises Iran on how to use "shaheds" more effectively for attacks, — CNN

Russia is assisting Iran with drone tactics tested during the war against Ukraine to strike targets in the US and the Middle East.

According to Censor.NET, citing a reference to CNN, this was reported by a representative of Western intelligence.

Details

According to him, the "shaheds" unexpectedly successfully penetrated the air defense system of the Persian Gulf countries.

Previously, it was reported that Russia was providing Iran with assistance in targeting, but specific advice also represents a new level of support.

"What used to be general support is now causing increasing concern, including the drone targeting strategies that Russia has employed in Ukraine," the intelligence official said.

He declined to elaborate, but it is known that Russia used "suicide drones" against Ukraine in waves, with several drones flying together and regularly changing course to evade air defense systems.

Read more: Umerov and military are heading to Middle East, Gulf region, Zelenskyy says

What preceded it?