Russia advises Iran on how to use "shaheds" more effectively for attacks, — CNN
Russia is assisting Iran with drone tactics tested during the war against Ukraine to strike targets in the US and the Middle East.
According to Censor.NET, citing a reference to CNN, this was reported by a representative of Western intelligence.
Details
According to him, the "shaheds" unexpectedly successfully penetrated the air defense system of the Persian Gulf countries.
Previously, it was reported that Russia was providing Iran with assistance in targeting, but specific advice also represents a new level of support.
"What used to be general support is now causing increasing concern, including the drone targeting strategies that Russia has employed in Ukraine," the intelligence official said.
He declined to elaborate, but it is known that Russia used "suicide drones" against Ukraine in waves, with several drones flying together and regularly changing course to evade air defense systems.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, The Washington Post reported that Russia is providing Iran with information about targets for strikes against US forces in the Middle East.
- The White House later stated that the United States does not take into account the fact that Russia may provide Iran with intelligence data.
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