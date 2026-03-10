Umerov and military are heading to Middle East, Gulf region, Zelenskyy says

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a Ukrainian delegation has departed for Middle Eastern countries for talks on security and countering air threats.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated in a post by the head of state on Telegram.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to Zelenskyy, the delegation includes National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov.

The main purpose of the trip is to discuss cooperation in air defense and the exchange of experience in countering drone and missile strikes.

Ukrainian delegation departs for Gulf countries

The president noted that the current security situation in the Middle East is creating new challenges for the region. This concerns, first and foremost, strikes by Iran and rising tensions that could affect global energy markets.

"Our team now — both military personnel and Rustem Umerov — is on the way to the Gulf region, where our guys can help protect lives and stabilize the situation," Zelenskyy said.

He also stressed that Iran’s actions are creating risks for the global economy. In particular, according to the president, a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz could affect oil and gas supplies to international markets.

Read more: Global oil prices exceeded $100 per barrel

Ukraine offers its partners its air defense experience

The head of state stressed that Ukraine has significant experience in countering missile and drone attacks. This experience could be useful for partners in the Middle East, as well as for countries in Europe and the United States.

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine is ready to share its expertise in security and defense technologies. At the same time, Kyiv is counting on further support from its partners, particularly in strengthening air defense systems.

According to the president, the Ukrainian delegation is to hold a series of talks and prepare concrete agreements on cooperation in security, defense technologies, and drone production.

Read more: Ukrainian interceptor experts will be in Middle East next week, — Zelenskyy