Ukrainian interceptor experts will be in Middle East next week, — Zelenskyy
Next week, Ukrainian interceptor experts will be in the Middle East, and they are going there with their capabilities.
This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, according to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine.
What is known?
"If we are talking about increasing certain resources, we would very much like this to be a two-way street. You know what resources we lack, and we understand what resources the Gulf countries lack. So we are also talking about this track. It is too early to discuss other details. Next week, when the experts are on site, they will take a look and help, because they are coming with their capabilities," Zelenskyy said.
What preceded it?
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has received requests from Middle Eastern countries to share its experience in countering Iranian kamikaze drone attacks. In particular, such requests were received from partners after drone attacks on civilian targets in the region.
- Ukraine may provide Middle Eastern countries with expert assistance in combating Shahed drones in exchange for missiles for Patriot air defense systems.
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