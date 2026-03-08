Ukrainian interceptor experts will be in Middle East next week, — Zelenskyy

Next week, Ukrainian interceptor experts will be in the Middle East, and they are going there with their capabilities.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, according to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

What is known?

"If we are talking about increasing certain resources, we would very much like this to be a two-way street. You know what resources we lack, and we understand what resources the Gulf countries lack. So we are also talking about this track. It is too early to discuss other details. Next week, when the experts are on site, they will take a look and help, because they are coming with their capabilities," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: At US request, Ukraine will provide necessary equipment and specialists to defend against "shaheds" in Middle East – Zelenskyy

What preceded it?