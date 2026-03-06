Russia provides Iran with intelligence for strikes against US troops, - WP

Russia is providing Iran with information on targets for strikes against American forces in the Middle East.

According to Censor.NET, three officials familiar with the information told The Washington Post about this.

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What is known?

This assistance signals that "one of America's chief nuclear-armed competitors with exquisite intelligence capabilities is participating," the article says.

The WP writes that since the start of the fighting in the Middle East, Russia has passed on the locations of American military sites, including warships and aircraft, to Iran.

The Russian Embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment.

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The CIA and the Pentagon declined to comment.

Two officials familiar with Russia's support for Iran said that China does not appear to be helping Iran, despite the close ties between the two countries.

Experts say Iran has only a few military-grade satellites and no satellite of its own, so the data provided by Russia is very valuable.

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