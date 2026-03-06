Canada does not rule out participation in US operation against Iran

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney does not rule out Canada's potential participation in US operations against Iran.

He made this statement during a press conference, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The journalist noted that Carney had previously stated that Canada would not participate in US military action in Iran.

"So, can you definitively confirm that this will remain the case, even if hostile actions expand, intensify, or drag on?" she asked.

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What did Carney say?

"You can never categorically rule out participation. We will support our allies when it makes sense to do so.

There is a difference between the offensive actions that have been taken—and are being taken—by the United States and Israel; they were taken without consulting Canada or other allies, and we are not party to those actions. But we will always defend Canadians, we will always stand by and defend our allies when needed," replied the Canadian Prime Minister.

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