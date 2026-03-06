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White House prayed for Trump and US armed forces. VIDEO

A prayer service was held at the White House for US President Donald Trump and the American armed forces.

According to Censor.NET, the video was shared on social media

The participants bowed their heads

During the prayer, those present bowed their heads and stretched out their hands towards the US president. Donald Trump himself closed his eyes and nodded silently.

"Father, we pray that you will continue to give our president the strength to lead our great nation," the pastor said during the prayer.

Earlier we reported

Read on Censor.NET: Israel to intensify strikes on Iranian military targets: "unexpected steps" to be taken

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