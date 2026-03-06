Peskov on Iran: This is not our war. It can be stopped by those who started it. VIDEO

The Kremlin has called the fighting in the Middle East "not its war."

This was stated by Russian dictator's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov in comments to Russian propagandists, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

He was asked whether Russia could influence the war in the Middle East.

"The ongoing war is not our war. We have declared our position from the very beginning that any war could lead to destabilisation in the region. That is what we are seeing. We are seeing an ever-increasing number of countries getting involved in this war.

We must do what is in our interests," he said.

According to Peskov, Russia should now minimise the impact of the emerging "global turmoil" on its economy.

"We must ensure benefits for ourselves wherever possible. As cynical as it may sound. Are we capable of stopping this war? No, we are not. It can be stopped by those who started it," Putin's spokesman added.

Read more: US has sunk more than 30 Iranian ships, - command

Strikes on Iran

As a reminder, on the morning of 28 February, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.

Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," and the US called it "Epic Fury."

US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran was to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilise the world."

Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Hamas in Palestine.

The Israel Defence Forces reported that it had deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.

On the evening of 28 February, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed that morning in an Israeli air strike on Iran. His body had already been found.

US President Donald Trump later confirmed the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.

Read more: China does not consider Beijing’s response to situation in Iran and Russia’s war against Ukraine to be double standards