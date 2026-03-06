China does not consider Beijing’s response to situation in Iran and Russia’s war against Ukraine to be double standards

China does not consider Beijing's approach to Russia's war against Ukraine and events in Iran to be double standards.

This was stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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She was asked whether China's position was a manifestation of double standards in the PRC's foreign policy.

"What you said does not correspond to the facts," Mao Ning said.

She also responded to the remark that in more than four years of Russia's brutal war, China has never once mentioned the illegality of Russia's actions or expressed sympathy for Ukrainians affected by the attacks.

"China's consistent position is that all differences and disputes between countries should be resolved through dialogue and consultation, and that no settlement can be reached through the use of force. China also always advocates the protection of civilians in military conflicts," the spokeswoman said.

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Mao Ning recalled that Xi Jinping proposed four principles for resolving the war in Ukraine, namely respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, adherence to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, serious consideration of the legitimate security concerns of all countries, and support for any efforts aimed at a peaceful settlement.

"The four principles proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping and the position papers published by China earlier fully reflect our position, which you can refer to," the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman concluded.

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