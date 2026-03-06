Trump realizes need for European support now that he’s waging war in Iran - Bloomberg

Europe tolerated complaints from US President Donald Trump that the EU was hiding under the US security umbrella, but during the operation against Iran, Trump still needed the help of his European allies.

This was reported by Bloomberg, according to Censor.NET.

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European leaders hold the keys to what the US president needs: bases, airspace, and strategic locations.

Trump's disappointment reflects a fundamental reality: Europe, while still heavily dependent on the US through institutions such as NATO, retains leverage. The US projects its power most effectively in the Middle East when it can rely on the geographical advantages of its allies – logistics centers in Germany, air bases in Britain, naval bases in Spain, and overflight rights that allow aircraft to move freely, the agency writes.

Many European governments remain fearful of severing ties. But Trump has not sought to build a coalition for the Iranian campaign, yet the war continues to rely heavily on European territory—its bases, ports, and airspace. As the American president resorts to increasingly aggressive measures, his former disregard for allies is becoming an obstacle.

So far, European countries have refused to participate in Trump's Iranian campaign. Part of the problem is how he launched military action with virtually no consultation with European capitals. At the outset, governments made it clear that they did not plan to participate, but many have refrained from directly condemning the strikes.

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