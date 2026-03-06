US has sunk more than 30 Iranian ships, - command

The US military has sunk more than 30 Iranian ships.

According to Censor.NET, citing the BBC, this was announced by the head of US Central Command, Admiral Brad Cooper.

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Details

According to him, over the past 72 hours, American bombers have struck nearly 200 targets in Iran.

Cooper added that the US has currently sunk more than 30 Iranian ships.

"And in just the last few hours, we hit an Iranian drone carrier ship roughly the size of a World War II aircraft carrier. And as we speak, it's on fire," he said during a press conference on Thursday.

Read more: US expects operation against Iran to last until September - Politico

Strikes on Iran

As a reminder, on the morning of 28 February, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.

Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," and the US called it "Epic Fury."

US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran was to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilise the world."

Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Hamas in Palestine.

The Israel Defence Forces reported that it had deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.

On the evening of 28 February, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed that morning in an Israeli air strike on Iran. His body had already been found.

US President Donald Trump later confirmed the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.

Watch more: White House prayed for Trump and US armed forces. VIDEO