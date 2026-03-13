Trump on Iran: Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today

US President Donald Trump has stated that the US has an unlimited supply of ammunition and sufficient time for an operation in Iran.

He announced this on Truth Social, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"We are totally destroying the terrorist regime of Iran, militarily, economically, and otherwise, yet, if you read the Failing New York Times, you would incorrectly think that we are not winning. Iran’s Navy is gone, their Air Force is no longer, missiles, drones and everything else are being decimated, and their leaders have been wiped from the face of the earth," the US leader emphasised.

According to Trump, the United States has unparalleled firepower, unlimited ammunition, and plenty of time.

"Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today. They’ve been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them. What a great honor it is to do so!" the president concluded.

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Strikes on Iran

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