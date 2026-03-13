Trump on Iran: Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today
US President Donald Trump has stated that the US has an unlimited supply of ammunition and sufficient time for an operation in Iran.
He announced this on Truth Social, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"We are totally destroying the terrorist regime of Iran, militarily, economically, and otherwise, yet, if you read the Failing New York Times, you would incorrectly think that we are not winning. Iran’s Navy is gone, their Air Force is no longer, missiles, drones and everything else are being decimated, and their leaders have been wiped from the face of the earth," the US leader emphasised.
According to Trump, the United States has unparalleled firepower, unlimited ammunition, and plenty of time.
"Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today. They’ve been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them. What a great honor it is to do so!" the president concluded.
Strikes on Iran
- On 28 February, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.
- Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," and the US called it "Epic Fury."
- US President Donald Trump said the goal of the operation against Iran was to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilise the world."
- Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Hamas in Palestine.
- The Israel Defence Forces reported that it had deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.
- On the evening of 28 February, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed that morning in an Israeli air strike on Iran. His body had already been found.
- US President Donald Trump later confirmed the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.
- On 3 March, sources at Iran International TV reported that the son of the slain Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba, had been chosen as Iran's next supreme leader.
- Later, it became known that Iran's Assembly of Experts had not yet elected a new supreme leader.
- Later, the Iranian state agency Fars reported that the Council of Experts had approved the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran's new supreme leader by a majority vote.
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