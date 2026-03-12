US strikes on Iranian aviation: "Regime is losing its air capabilities day by day". VIDEO

The US Central Command has released footage of the destruction of a number of Iranian military aircraft.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"The Iranian regime is losing its air capabilities day by day. American troops are not just defending themselves against Iranian threats, we are methodically dismantling them," the statement said.

Read: California tightens security amid threat of Iranian strike

Strikes on Iran

Read: War against Iran will end "soon," there are practically no targets left to attack, says Trump