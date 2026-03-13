US no longer needs Ukraine’s help in defending against Iranian drones, - Trump
US President Donald Trump has said that he no longer needs Ukraine's help in defending against Iranian drones because the war with Tehran will "soon end".
The politician said this in an interview with Fox News, Censor.NET reports.
What did Trump say?
According to him, Ukraine is not helping the United States repel retaliatory drone attacks by Iran in any way.
"The war with Iran will end soon, so we don’t need Ukraine’s help with drone defense. US military capabilities are sufficient to counter aerial threats on our own. We know more about drones than anyone else. We really do have the best drones," the American leader said.
The US president added that he would know the war with Iran had ended "when he feels it deep in his soul."
Strikes on Iran
- As a reminder, on the morning of 28 February, Israel launched an operation to bomb Iran’s capital, Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.
- Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."
- US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is "to destroy Iran’s missile industry and fleet" and "to ensure that Iran is unable to destabilize the world."
- Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and HAMAS in Palestine.
- The Israel Defense Forces reported that they deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.
- On the evening of 28 February, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed that morning in an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body had already been found.
- Later, US President Donald Trump confirmed Ayatollah Khamenei’s death.
- On 3 March, sources cited by Iran International said that Mojtaba, the son of the slain Ali Khamenei, had been chosen as Iran's next supreme leader.
- It later became known that Iran's Assembly of Experts had not yet selected a new Supreme Leader.
- Later, the Iranian state agency Fars reported that the Assembly of Experts had backed the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran's new supreme leader by a majority vote.
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