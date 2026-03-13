US no longer needs Ukraine’s help in defending against Iranian drones, - Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that he no longer needs Ukraine's help in defending against Iranian drones because the war with Tehran will "soon end".

The politician said this in an interview with Fox News, Censor.NET reports.

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What did Trump say?

According to him, Ukraine is not helping the United States repel retaliatory drone attacks by Iran in any way.

"The war with Iran will end soon, so we don’t need Ukraine’s help with drone defense. US military capabilities are sufficient to counter aerial threats on our own. We know more about drones than anyone else. We really do have the best drones," the American leader said.

The US president added that he would know the war with Iran had ended "when he feels it deep in his soul."

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