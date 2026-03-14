"Ukraine has been drawn into war and has turned its territory into legitimate target for Iran," — Aziz, chairman of National Security Committee

The chairman of Iran's parliamentary committee on national security, Ebrahim Azizi, warned Ukraine of possible strikes due to its alleged provision of drones to Israel.

He wrote about this on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

Threats from Iran

"By providing drone support to the Israeli regime, Ukraine has effectively drawn itself into the war and, in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, has made its entire territory a legitimate target for Iran," he noted.

Read more: Zelenskyy on Trump’s rejection of Ukraine’s drone assistance: It is just rhetoric

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