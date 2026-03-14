"Ukraine has been drawn into war and has turned its territory into legitimate target for Iran," — Aziz, chairman of National Security Committee
The chairman of Iran's parliamentary committee on national security, Ebrahim Azizi, warned Ukraine of possible strikes due to its alleged provision of drones to Israel.
He wrote about this on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.
Threats from Iran
"By providing drone support to the Israeli regime, Ukraine has effectively drawn itself into the war and, in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, has made its entire territory a legitimate target for Iran," he noted.
What happened before?
- As a reminder, on March 13, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he no longer needed Ukraine’s help in defending against Iranian drones, as the war with Tehran "will soon be over."
- He also acknowledged that Russia might be providing "some" assistance to Iran, which is attacking U.S. bases in the Middle East, although he had previously denied this.
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