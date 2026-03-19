Zelenskyy announces resumption of talks on ending war in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine is ready to resume the negotiation process on ending Russia’s war against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in the president’s evening video address.

According to the president, the Ukrainian side has received signals from the United States about readiness to continue working within the existing negotiation formats. At present, the focus is on stepping up diplomatic efforts after a certain pause.

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Resumption of the negotiation process

Zelenskyy stressed that the delay in the talks was temporary and must be brought to an end. Ukraine, he said, is committed to substantive dialogue with its partners.

"There was a pause in the negotiations, and it is time to end it. And we are doing everything to ensure that the talks are truly meaningful," the president said.

He added that the key task is to achieve results that will help end the war and strengthen security.

Read more: Russia must not feel its position is strengthening in peace talks, Zelenskyy says

Preparations for the meeting in the United States

The president also said that the political part of Ukraine’s negotiating team had already left for the United States. A meeting between the sides is expected this coming Saturday.

According to Zelenskyy, the upcoming consultations should become a step toward coordinating further actions within international coordination. The Ukrainian side is counting on constructive dialogue and partner support.

Earlier, Zelenskyy warned about the main threats that could strengthen Russia’s position in talks on ending the war against Ukraine.

The President of Ukraine pointed to several factors that could affect Russia’s position:

Active use of air defense missiles in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf region: Russia may believe that Ukraine will face a shortage of such missiles.

Russia may believe that Ukraine will face a shortage of such missiles. The EU’s 20th sanctions package. The sanctions package against Russia, which is at a deadlock, could continue putting pressure on the Kremlin and force it to move toward real peace.

The sanctions package against Russia, which is at a deadlock, could continue putting pressure on the Kremlin and force it to move toward real peace. Easing of US sanctions against Russia: the United States has relaxed some sanctions, allowing Moscow to receive significant funds to finance its military needs.

Read more: Russia has increased use of ballistic missiles in strikes on Ukraine’s infrastructure, Zelenskyy says