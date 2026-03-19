Russia must not feel its position is strengthening in peace talks, Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned of the main threats that could strengthen Russia’s position in talks on ending the war against Ukraine.

The head of state said this in an online address to participants in a meeting of the European Council, Censor.NET reports.

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According to him, over the past few days, Ukraine has been receiving signals from the American side about a possible resumption of talks with Russia in the near future. He expressed concern about the mood with which the Russians would come to these talks.

Threats from a stronger Russian position

"It depends on all of us to ensure that the Russians do not come to these talks feeling that their position has significantly strengthened. And not only because of the situation around Iran, which is causing global oil prices to rise," he stressed.

The President of Ukraine pointed to several aspects that could affect Russia’s position:

Active use of air defence missiles in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf region: Russia may believe that Ukraine will face a shortage of such missiles.

Russia may believe that Ukraine will face a shortage of such missiles. The EU’s 20th sanctions package. The sanctions package against Russia, which is at a deadlock, could continue pressure on the Kremlin and force it toward real peace.

The sanctions package against Russia, which is at a deadlock, could continue pressure on the Kremlin and force it toward real peace. A softening of US sanctions against Russia: The United States has eased some sanctions, allowing Moscow to receive significant funds to finance its military needs.

Read more: Ukraine is not ready for peace talks, Russia will pursue goals of "SMO" on ground," Lavrov says

In addition, Zelenskyy drew attention to the financial situation, noting that for the third month in a row, an important €90 billion support package for Ukraine from Europe, which is supposed to be in effect in 2026-2027, has not been working.

"This is critically important for us. It is a resource for protecting lives," Zelenskyy said, adding that even now it is impossible to say for certain whether this EU support package will be unblocked.

Background

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that there are prospects for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine and that the Ukrainian delegation needs to meet with the Americans.

He is also convinced that Medinsky’s return to the talks shows Russia’s attitude and signals to the United States who exactly is dragging out the process.

Read more: Trump is losing interest in talks on Ukraine, with US attention focused on Middle East, — FT