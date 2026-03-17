There are prospects for peaceful resolution to war in Ukraine. We need to meet with Americans, - Zelenskyy
There are currently prospects for a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine. Our country genuinely wants peace.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement in an interview with i24NEWS and the Jerusalem Post, reports Censor.NET.
Ukraine genuinely wants peace
"I believe that in this war between Russia and Ukraine, there are prospects for a peaceful settlement. I understand that there are different moments: irritation, internal issues, wars. But nevertheless, we must understand: Ukraine wants peace, President Trump wants peace – so we are allies on this issue and there is no need to even doubt it. We must work towards this goal," he remarked.
A comparison of Ukraine’s and Russia’s aspirations for peace
According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine wants peace far more than Putin does.
"Although Putin is doing everything to make it seem as though he wants it, and Ukraine does not. These are the signals he is sending to America. It is a lie and manipulation. I really want America to believe us, because we are their partners. Even in this situation, when help was needed in the Middle East, we responded immediately to the request. That is what an alliance looks like," he added.
Seeking options to end the war
Zelenskyy also emphasises that we must seek options for a peace agreement every day.
"We need to meet with the Americans. We have a few more ideas on how we can bring this war to an end," he concluded.
As reported, Trump recently stated that Zelenskyy does not want to conclude a peace agreement.
What preceded this?
- Zelenskyy also noted that over the four years of full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has gained significant experience.
- Furthermore, the president stated that Russia had transferred technology to Iran for the modernisation of "Shahed" drones, which now pose a threat to countries in the Middle East.
- According to Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian Armed Forces thwarted a Russian strategic offensive that the enemy had planned for this March.
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