There are prospects for peaceful resolution to war in Ukraine. We need to meet with Americans, - Zelenskyy

There are currently prospects for a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine. Our country genuinely wants peace.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement in an interview with i24NEWS and the Jerusalem Post, reports Censor.NET.

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Ukraine genuinely wants peace

"I believe that in this war between Russia and Ukraine, there are prospects for a peaceful settlement. I understand that there are different moments: irritation, internal issues, wars. But nevertheless, we must understand: Ukraine wants peace, President Trump wants peace – so we are allies on this issue and there is no need to even doubt it. We must work towards this goal," he remarked.

Read more: AFU thwarted Russian strategic offensive that enemy planned for this March – Zelenskyy

A comparison of Ukraine’s and Russia’s aspirations for peace

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine wants peace far more than Putin does.

"Although Putin is doing everything to make it seem as though he wants it, and Ukraine does not. These are the signals he is sending to America. It is a lie and manipulation. I really want America to believe us, because we are their partners. Even in this situation, when help was needed in the Middle East, we responded immediately to the request. That is what an alliance looks like," he added.

Seeking options to end the war

Zelenskyy also emphasises that we must seek options for a peace agreement every day.

"We need to meet with the Americans. We have a few more ideas on how we can bring this war to an end," he concluded.

Read more: Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump: there are some issues that remain unresolved

As reported, Trump recently stated that Zelenskyy does not want to conclude a peace agreement.

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