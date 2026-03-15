Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump: there are some issues that remain unresolved

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that it is time to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, as there are many issues that need to be discussed, while "some issues remain unresolved."

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, the Ukrainian president made this statement during a conversation with journalists.

Sanctions against Russia

Yes, Zelenskyy noted that he had not spoken with Trump about sanctions against Russia, but that they need to meet soon.

"I haven't had any discussions with the President of the United States of America regarding sanctions this time. But he is aware of Ukraine's position. I think we have a lot of issues to address: regarding the negotiations, the drones, and the Middle East," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Ukraine will work with any Hungarian government, provided it is not ally of Putin, — Zelenskyy

Some issues remain unresolved

"I think we need to meet with the president now. Because the teams are working, but there are some issues that haven't moved forward. Our teams need to work harder on preparing for our meeting," the president emphasized.

What happened before?