Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump: there are some issues that remain unresolved
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that it is time to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, as there are many issues that need to be discussed, while "some issues remain unresolved."
According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, the Ukrainian president made this statement during a conversation with journalists.
Sanctions against Russia
Yes, Zelenskyy noted that he had not spoken with Trump about sanctions against Russia, but that they need to meet soon.
"I haven't had any discussions with the President of the United States of America regarding sanctions this time. But he is aware of Ukraine's position. I think we have a lot of issues to address: regarding the negotiations, the drones, and the Middle East," Zelenskyy said.
Some issues remain unresolved
"I think we need to meet with the president now. Because the teams are working, but there are some issues that haven't moved forward. Our teams need to work harder on preparing for our meeting," the president emphasized.
What happened before?
- U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that the White House administration is considering lifting sanctions on Russian oil in order to address global shortages caused by military operations against Iran.
- U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the United States is temporarily lifting certain oil-related sanctions to help stabilize energy prices.
- The White House later stated that
U.S. sanctions against Russian oil remain in effect, and no announcement has yet been made regarding their lifting, but India has been temporarily permitted to purchase oil from Russia.
- U.S. Energy Secretary Wright stated that
the United States has no intention of lifting sanctions on Russian oil.
-
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that temporary sanctions relief will not provide Russia with significant revenue.
- The United Kingdom has stated that it will not ease sanctions against Russia.
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