Ukraine will work with any Hungarian government, provided it is not ally of Putin, — Zelenskyy

Ukraine is ready to work with any Hungarian government, with anyone who wants to live in peace with Ukraine, provided they are not an ally of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement during a conversation with journalists, according to Censor.NET, which cites Ukrinform.

Anti-Ukrainian sentiment

Yes, Zelenskyy emphasized that the current government of Hungary is fostering anti-Ukrainian sentiments among the Hungarian public.

"This is bad for everyone. We are neighbors, after all. It’s bad for economic relations between our countries, for the post-war economy and business, for trade relations, and for relations between our people. When such relations between neighbors are artificially created, there is nothing good about it. We in no way spread negativity, hatred, or disrespect toward either the people of Hungary or the ethnic minorities who are citizens of our country. And everyone knows this. Unlike what is happening in Hungary under the current government," the president emphasized.

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Hate speech

Zelenskyy noted that the Hungarian leadership has set specific goals and is spreading hatred.

"And no one is hiding this. Hatred is everywhere in the news and the media. And actions like effectively taking our cash collectors hostage are also part of this. We also hear about diplomatic relations and various messages. We’re not even talking about blocking funds for Ukraine—two years’ worth of support—or blocking the 20th sanctions package. (…) This is the consistent policy of Hungary’s current leadership. They’re simply constantly looking for excuses to block something and show a little support for Russia," the president is convinced.

Ukraine will work with any Hungarian government

At the same time, Zelenskyy emphasized that he cannot say what will happen if or when Hungary’s leadership changes. "We have no influence over this choice and do not wish to exert any. We are not involved in any political maneuvering within Hungary. I have heard such claims, but there is no evidence; it is a lie. And Russian political strategists are involved in this. They are on Hungarian territory and are assisting the current government in the electoral process," the head of state noted, adding that these are internal Hungarian matters and matters of the European Union.

"We will work with any Hungarian leadership, with anyone in Hungary who wants to work, live in peace with Ukraine, not obstruct our geopolitical choices, and be good neighbors. We are ready to work in a spirit of friendship, provided that person is not an ally of Putin, the leader of the aggressor state," the president concluded.