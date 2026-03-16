AFU thwarted Russian strategic offensive that enemy planned for this March – Zelenskyy

The Defence Forces of Ukraine have thwarted an enemy offensive operation that Russia intended to launch in March.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in an evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

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Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian warriors who are defending positions and destroying the Russian occupier.

"The Ukrainian Defence Forces have thwarted a Russian strategic offensive operation that the enemy planned for this March. And although attacks are constant and assaults continue, the intensity of the assaults and the scale of the confrontation are not what the Russians had planned and what their command had promised to the political leadership of Russia.

This is important because our strength at the front is the strength of absolutely all Ukrainian positions, our communication with the world, our diplomacy, and the world's ability to be with us, whatever the challenges may be," he stated.

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"I am grateful to each of our units in the Donetsk direction, to everyone defending Ukraine in the Kharkiv region, and the border areas of the Sumy region. Importantly, the Zaporizhzhia direction. The Russians are trying to bolster their forces there, but we are destroying their forces. I thank our Air Assault Forces, and all other components of the Defence Forces of Ukraine: the infantry, all unmanned units, artillery, intelligence, special forces, the National Guard, and the National Police forces, which are also involved. I am grateful," he noted, adding that the military deserve awards.

Negotiations with the Russian Federation

According to Zelenskyy, negotiations are not being postponed.

"No one is disappointed in diplomacy. It is not a matter of emotions, as someone somewhere might say. It is a matter of what the partners are ready for. Russia functions very simply: if they are afraid, they are ready to keep themselves within bounds. If the pressure on Russia is weakened, Russia thinks it is lucky and that it can seemingly continue to fight. That is why pressure on the aggressor is the key to peace, to real diplomacy, and to real agreements. Today, I gave new instructions to Rustem Umerov, he communicates constantly with the American side, 24/7. Also, during the week, we will work with our partners in Europe so that Ukraine's defence capabilities increase, and partners have more readiness to support us, to support Ukraine," he summarized.

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