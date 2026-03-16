Zelenskyy spoke with Portugal’s new president, Seguro: they discussed possibility of joint arms production

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held his first telephone conversation with Portuguese President António José Seguro.

The Ukrainian leader announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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Support from Portugal

Zelenskyy congratulated Segura on his election victory and wished him success.

"Portugal has been a strong supporter of ours since the very beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. Thank you for your assurances that defense, financial, humanitarian, and political assistance will continue in the future. We also appreciate Portugal’s participation in the PURL program and look forward to additional contributions," the head of state noted.

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Cooperation and European Integration

In addition, the leaders discussed the possibility of joint arms production, the involvement of Portuguese businesses in Ukraine’s reconstruction, and our path to European Union membership.

"Thank you for your clear stance on our European future," added Zelenskyy.