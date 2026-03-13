Ukraine must pay for all US weapons, and it does so through NATO – Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that Ukraine must pay for all the weapons it buys from the United States.

He said this in a phone interview with Fox News, Censor.NET reports.

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On weapons for Ukraine

"I will tell you one thing about Ukraine: Ukrainians have to pay for everything, and they do so through NATO. When they buy missiles from us, when they buy anything from us, it does not go to them but to NATO, and it is NATO that pays the bills. Are they helping us defend against drones? No, we do not need their help," he said.

Read more: Zelenskyy is obstacle to peace deal with Russia. He’s got even less "cards" – Trump

Other statements by Trump

As reported earlier, in the same interview, the US president said that he no longer needed Ukraine's help in defending against Iranian drones because the war with Tehran would "soon end."

He also acknowledged that Russia may be helping Iran, which is attacking US bases in the Middle East, "a little," although he had previously denied this.

What the PURL program is

The PURL program was launched in July 2025 by US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Its essence is that NATO members buy US weapons for Ukraine.

As of October 2025, $2 billion had already been raised through PURL, and most NATO countries had already joined the initiative.

Read more: Zelenskyy: I am sure that Russians are transferring weapons to Iranian regime