Zelenskyy is obstacle to peace deal with Russia. He’s got even less "cards" – Trump
US President Donald Trump believes that the obstacle to a peace deal with Russia is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while dictator Vladimir Putin is supposedly ready.
He said this in an interview with Politico, Censor.NET reports.
Trump’s impatience with Zelenskyy
Trump said talks on ending Russia’s war against Ukraine are ongoing, but he again voiced frustration with Zelenskyy.
"Zelenksyy has to get on the ball, and he has to get a deal done. I think Putin is ready to make a deal," the US leader said.
In Trump’s view, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is ready for talks on ending the war in Ukraine.
When asked what exactly is preventing Zelenskyy from striking a peace deal with Russia, Trump refused to give detailed explanations but claimed that Ukraine’s leader is supposedly not showing enough willingness to negotiate: "It’s unthinkable that he’s the obstacle. You don’t have the cards. Now he’s got even less cards."
Other Trump remarks
- As a reminder, in early 2026, the White House chief repeated this, saying that Zelenskyy still "doesn’t have the cards" and that "all he has is Donald Trump."
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