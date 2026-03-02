Russia cannot launch its planned March offensive. Their maps do not match reality on front lines, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is aware of Russia's plans for 2026-2027 and its objectives in occupying the east of the country, but that the enemy does not have the capacity to carry out these tasks.

The head of state made this statement to journalists, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

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About the plans of the Russian army

"We have received documents, plans for 2025-2026-2027, slightly outdated for 2025. We can see that they have not achieved their goals. We have also received (plans for - ed.) 2026-2027. We understand what they want. We understand that their priorities remain relevant – the occupation of the east of our country, namely the Donetsk and Luhansk regions... We see these priorities. But these maps have nothing to do with reality yet, because they cannot fulfil their tasks," Zelenskyy emphasised.

In addition, according to the president, the Russians want to continue towards the Zaporizhzhia region and Dnipro, and "it is difficult for them, but they are looking at the Odesa region."

Read more: Putin wants to cut off Ukraine from Black Sea and occupy everything east of Dnipro River - Palisa

Mobilisation in Russia

The offensive operation that the enemy had been preparing for the spring depended on the achievements as of the end of 2025. However, as Zelensky said, the Russians failed to accomplish the task set by its command.

"Their maps do not correspond to reality – where our forces are and where their forces are. They cannot launch the March offensive they wanted," the president added.

In addition, there are no signs of general mobilisation in the Russian Federation:

"If there were general mobilisation, I am sure we would all know about it, because it would be a serious challenge, at least for us. I think there would be a challenge within Russia, but we have no such information."

Read more: There is sufficient information about Russian Federation preparing new attacks on our energy sector and infrastructure, - Zelenskyy