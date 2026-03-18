Russia has increased use of ballistic missiles in strikes on Ukraine’s infrastructure, Zelenskyy says

Russia carries out at least five or six massive strikes on Ukraine’s infrastructure every month, using drones and missiles, while the use of ballistic missiles is increasing.

As reported by Censor.NET, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a joint media appearance with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Massive strikes

"Today, the prime minister and I paid significant attention specifically to protecting the sky and to how difficult the winter was in Ukraine. Russia’s war against Ukraine continues just as brutally as before. In fact, at least five or six times a month, the Russians launch massive strikes on our infrastructure. And drones and missiles arrive every day. They strike the energy sector and Ukrainian cities," Zelenskyy said.

See more: Trust in Zelenskyy has risen to 62% compared to February, - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Dozens of ballistic missiles per month

He noted that Russia has begun using more ballistic missiles.

"Russia is allowing itself to use more ballistic missiles than before. And that means dozens of ballistic missiles alone per month, plus a significant number of cruise missiles and more destructive drones. That is why strengthening air defence and supplying air defence systems with missiles is a necessity," he said.

Read more: US produces about 800 Patriot missiles per year. In first days in Middle East, 803 missiles were used, - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine’s need for air defence missiles is constant.