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News US strikes on Iran Missiles for Patriot
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US produces about 800 Patriot missiles per year. In first days in Middle East, 803 missiles were used, - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy announced a shortage of Patriot missiles

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the war in the Middle East could lead to a shortage of missiles for the Patriot systems, which poses a problem for Ukraine.

The head of state stated this in an interview with the BBC, according to Censor.NET.

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"For Putin, a prolonged war in Iran is a plus. Aside from energy prices, it means the depletion of U.S. reserves and the exhaustion of air defense manufacturers," he explained.

According to Zelenskyy, there will definitely be a shortage of missiles for the Patriot system, and this will pose a challenge. The question is, "when will all the stockpiles in the Middle East be depleted?"

"The United States produces 60–65 missiles per month. Just imagine: 65 missiles per month amounts to roughly 700–800 missiles per year, produced annually. And in the first few days of the war in the Middle East, 803 missiles were used," he added.

Read more: Zelenskyy wanted to give Trump iPad showing situation on front, but he didn’t come to conference, - FT

What happened before?

Read more: This is genuine defence alliance – OP on signed declaration to strengthen cooperation between Ukraine and UK

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9232) middle east (90) Patriot (286)
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