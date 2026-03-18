US produces about 800 Patriot missiles per year. In first days in Middle East, 803 missiles were used, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the war in the Middle East could lead to a shortage of missiles for the Patriot systems, which poses a problem for Ukraine.

The head of state stated this in an interview with the BBC, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"For Putin, a prolonged war in Iran is a plus. Aside from energy prices, it means the depletion of U.S. reserves and the exhaustion of air defense manufacturers," he explained.

According to Zelenskyy, there will definitely be a shortage of missiles for the Patriot system, and this will pose a challenge. The question is, "when will all the stockpiles in the Middle East be depleted?"

"The United States produces 60–65 missiles per month. Just imagine: 65 missiles per month amounts to roughly 700–800 missiles per year, produced annually. And in the first few days of the war in the Middle East, 803 missiles were used," he added.

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What happened before?

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that three professional Ukrainian teams had been dispatched to the Middle East. They will be working in various countries across the region to combat Iranian drones. In exchange for this assistance, Kyiv hopes to receive missiles for the Patriot air defense systems.

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