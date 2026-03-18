Zelenskyy wanted to give Trump iPad showing situation on front, but he didn’t come to conference, - FT

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to give Donald Trump an iPad that would allow him to monitor the situation on the battlefield live.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by FT journalist Christopher Miller

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What is known?

According to the journalist, the head of state told him this during an interview last month.

The handover was scheduled to take place at the Munich Security Conference in February 2026.

"To be honest, I wanted to give it to Trump… in Munich. Why? Because on my iPad I can immediately see what attacks are taking place—drones, missiles, and so on—that we’re intercepting in real time, as well as how much one kilometer of our land costs at any given moment. How much does one kilometer of occupied land cost Russian soldiers?" Miller quoted Zelenskyy as saying.

Read more: Zelenskyy expressed "bad feelings" about peace talks: Trump is focused on Iran

What happened before?

As a reminder, during his visit to the United Kingdom on March 17, Zelenskyy presented Charles III with an iPad that tracks combat operations on the front lines and Russian airstrikes

Read more: Zelenskyy meets Rutte in London, discusses stronger air defence for Ukraine and war in Iran