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Zelenskyy wanted to give Trump iPad showing situation on front, but he didn’t come to conference, - FT

Zelenskyy wanted to give Trump an iPad showing data on battles on the fron

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to give Donald Trump an iPad that would allow him to monitor the situation on the battlefield live.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by FT journalist Christopher Miller

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

According to the journalist, the head of state told him this during an interview last month.

The handover was scheduled to take place at the Munich Security Conference in February 2026.

"To be honest, I wanted to give it to Trump… in Munich. Why? Because on my iPad I can immediately see what attacks are taking place—drones, missiles, and so on—that we’re intercepting in real time, as well as how much one kilometer of our land costs at any given moment. How much does one kilometer of occupied land cost Russian soldiers?" Miller quoted Zelenskyy as saying.

Зеленський хотів дати Трампу IPad, що показує дані про бої на фронті

Read more: Zelenskyy expressed "bad feelings" about peace talks: Trump is focused on Iran

What happened before?

Read more: Zelenskyy meets Rutte in London, discusses stronger air defence for Ukraine and war in Iran

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9232) Donald Trump (3006)
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