Zelenskyy expressed "bad feelings" about peace talks: Trump is focused on Iran

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he has concerns regarding potential peace talks with Russia. According to him, this is due to the fact that the United States has shifted its focus from Ukraine to the conflict in Iran.

He spoke about this in an interview with a BBC journalist during his visit to the United Kingdom, Censor.NET reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

In particular, the president noted that peace talks are being delayed due to the conflict in the Middle East.

The trilateral meetings are constantly being postponed

"I have a very bad feeling about the impact of this war on the situation in Ukraine. Unfortunately, America’s focus is more on the Middle East than on Ukraine. That’s why you see that our diplomatic meetings and trilateral meetings are constantly being postponed. And there’s only one reason for this—the war in Iran," Zelenskyy said.

However, he added that despite the massive geopolitical changes, the negotiating parties are in daily contact with one another.

"President Trump is focused on Iran. The negotiating teams are talking to each other. Our team speaks with the American side every day. I know that the Americans are also talking with the Russians every day," the president emphasized.

Read more: Negotiations with Russia regarding Ukraine must be conducted from position of strength, — Budrys

Russia is refusing to hold meetings in the U.S.

The Ukrainian leader also noted that, due to the war in Iran, the U.S. has offered to host negotiations on Ukraine on its territory, and Kyiv agrees to this, but Russia is categorically opposed to holding talks in the United States.

"Because of this war in Iran, the American side has said it is ready to host both sides in the U.S. We have confirmed our participation, but the Russians are against a meeting in the United States of America. Therefore, for now, we are trying to focus on the U.S., proposing a date and location. Ukraine will support any date and any location, but definitely not in Russia," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Trump is losing interest in talks on Ukraine, with US attention focused on Middle East, — FT

The risk of a split within NATO

When asked whether U.S. President Donald Trump’s actions had made the world a more dangerous place, he stated:

"I don’t have a fair answer to that. I try to speak objectively, not subjectively. Therefore, I believe that any split within NATO would weaken both sides," the president concluded.

Read more: Ushakov responded to proposal for Europe to participate in peace talks: "We don’t want you here, f*** off"

What preceded it?

Zelenskyy had previously stated that there are prospects for a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine and that our delegation needs to meet with the Americans.

He is also convinced that Medinsky’s return to the negotiations reveals Russia’s attitude and signals to the U.S. exactly who is dragging out the process.