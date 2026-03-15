Ushakov responded to proposal for Europe to participate in peace talks: "We don’t want you here, f*** off"

Yuriy Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, responded with profanity to France’s proposal to involve Europe in peace talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing a report by RBC-Ukraine, the Financial Times has reported on this.

What is known

The publication notes that in February, French presidential national security advisers Emmanuel Bonne and Bertrand Buchwalter visited Moscow for talks with the Russian dictator’s aide, Yuriy Ushakov.

Read more: Zelenskyy to Trump: For peace, pressure should be put not on me, but on Putin

"Sorry, but no"

It is reported that French officials insisted that Moscow agree to allow Europeans a seat at the negotiating table.

"Ushakov's response to this question was essentially: 'Sorry, actually no, we don't want to—go f*** yourself,'" said a high-ranking European diplomat.

In addition, the Russian dictator’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, told the FT that "the Europeans do not want to help the peace process" and that when the French representative arrived, he "did not bring any positive signals, so I really didn’t hear anything positive."