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Zelenskyy meets Rutte in London, discusses stronger air defence for Ukraine and war in Iran
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte as part of his visit to the UK capital.
As reported by Censor.NET, the head of state reported this on social media.
Details of the meeting
The sides discussed, first of all, strengthening air defence and protecting Ukrainians from Russian attacks.
"We are very grateful for the PURL programme, thanks to which we can buy missiles for Patriots from the United States. We will work to bring new countries into this initiative and increase contributions," Zelenskyy said.
They also discussed the situation around Iran and its impact on Ukraine and all of Europe.
"Russia must not get any benefit from this or any opportunity to prolong its war against Ukraine," Zelenskyy added.
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