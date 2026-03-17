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Zelenskyy arrived in London on visit. VIDEO
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has arrived in the UK on an official visit.
He announced this on his Telegram channel, reports Censor.NET.
What meetings are planned?
"In London today. An audience with His Majesty King Charles III, meetings with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as well as an address to the British Parliament are scheduled. Our priorities are clear: greater security and opportunities for Ukraine. I thank the UK for its assistance and partnership in protecting lives," the head of state noted.
What preceded this?
It was previously reported that Rutte would meet with Zelenskyy and Starmer today.
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