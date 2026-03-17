Rutte to meet with Zelenskyy and Starmer today
Today, March 17, 2026, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will visit the United Kingdom.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the NATO press service.
First details
"The Secretary General will meet the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Keir Starmer and the President of Ukraine, Mr Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He will also take part in an event at the Houses of Parliament, London," the statement says.
No further information is available at this time.
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