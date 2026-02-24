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News Russian aggression against Ukraine
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Russia has failed to achieve its goals on battlefield. Ukraine must have everything it needs for defense – Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that Ukraine continues to hold back Russian aggression and requires sustained support from its partners.

As reported by Censor.NET, The Guardian writes about this.

The head of the Alliance noted that Ukraine must receive "ammunition today and every day until the bloodshed stops, as well as the necessary military, financial, and humanitarian assistance needed to fight Russian terror from the sky. As it continues to suppress Russia’s aggression, and despite Putin’s posturing, Russia has failed to realize its ambitions on the battlefield."

Rutte stressed that Ukraine’s security is Europe’s security.

Read more: Putin’s invasion plans were secret even to Lavrov - Guardian

"There can be no real peace in Europe without real peace in Ukraine," the Secretary General believes.

He added that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin must show "whether he is serious about peace."

Background

Read more: Putin decided on full-scale invasion in early 2020 – The Guardian

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Russia (13757) Mark Rutte (354) war in Ukraine (4938)
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