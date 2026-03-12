Investment fund dedicated to Ukraine’s reconstruction launched on one of world’s largest stock exchanges – Zaluzhnyi

The Ukraine Reconstruction ETF, a fund created specifically to support Ukraine’s long-term recovery, has officially been launched on one of the world’s largest stock exchanges.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by Ambassador to the United Kingdom Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

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What is known?

The diplomat recalled that since September, the embassy, together with British investment company HANetf, had been working on the creation of a special investment fund dedicated to Ukraine’s reconstruction — the Ukraine Reconstruction ETF.

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"And today, this fund has officially been launched on one of the world’s largest stock exchanges.

The Ukraine Reconstruction ETF is the world’s first open-ended exchange-traded fund created specifically to support Ukraine’s long-term recovery. It will pool private capital from international investors and channel it into companies involved in rebuilding critical infrastructure, energy, construction, industry and other sectors of our country," the statement says.

Zaluzhnyi noted that thanks to this instrument, private capital from around the world will be able to flow through a single transparent channel to finance Ukrainian reconstruction projects.

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"The Ukraine Reconstruction ETF has every chance of becoming a key element in linking global investment markets with international efforts aimed at rebuilding Ukraine.

We continue to work systematically to create new investment attraction mechanisms, which are the foundation for the country’s economic revival. We are sincerely grateful to our British partners for their support and access to global capital markets. Together, we are turning recovery plans into real financial resources for Ukraine’s future," the ambassador concluded.

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