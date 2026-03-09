Ukraine recovery: European partners approve 1.5 billion euro package of programmes – Kuleba. INFOGRAPHICS

The Steering Board of the Ukraine Investment Framework (UIF) has approved a new package of eight programmes worth 1.5 billion euros.

Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksii Kuleba announced this, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

"European partners continue to support Ukraine’s recovery. The Steering Board of the Ukraine Investment Framework (UIF) has approved a new package of eight programmes worth 1.5 billion euros," the statement says.

What will the funds be used for?

As noted, 466.5 million euros of this amount will be earmarked for projects coordinated by the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development.

106 million euros will go toward continued financing under the Solidarity Lanes project to support logistics, road repairs and road reconstruction;

123 million euros will be used to scale up the Enerhodim and VidnovyDIM programmes for energy-efficient housing restoration;

26.5 million euros will be allocated for the construction and repair of shelters in buildings being restored under EIB municipal programmes;

132.5 million euros will go toward maintenance of railway infrastructure and the development of rail links;

68.5 million euros is the first tranche of a project to modernize border crossing points on the western border;

10 million euros will provide additional funding for ongoing projects.

Read more: On 10 March, EU economy ministers will discuss unblocking €90 billion for Ukraine, — media

In addition, the EBRD programme provides for 100 million euros to implement projects on decentralized heat and energy supply in direct cooperation with cities and businesses.

The financing combines EIB loan resources and EU grant support, which helps reduce the financial burden on the budget.

Read more: EU will fulfill its commitment to provide Ukraine with €90 billion, - von der Leyen