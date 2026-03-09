On 10 March, EU economy ministers will discuss unblocking €90 billion for Ukraine, — media

It is expected that at the EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting in Brussels on March 10, European ministers will discuss the issue of unblocking the provision of a €90 billion loan to Ukraine from the European Union.

As reported by Censor.NET with a link to "European Truth," this was announced by one of the top EU diplomats on condition of anonymity.

The issue will be discussed

On March 10, the EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council will discuss in detail the prospects for financing Ukraine in 2026-27.

"I expect that this issue (regarding 90 billion for Ukraine – Ed.), although it is not on the agenda, will be discussed tomorrow in the context of considering the item on Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Some delegations are expected to raise this issue and the importance of reaching an agreement as soon as possible," the top diplomat said.

In addition, he expressed hope that the issue of providing Ukraine with €90 billion in 2026-27 could be approved before the European Council meeting (March 19-20).

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Blockade by Hungary

"We need one country (Hungary – Ed.) to lift its reservation on the agreement, which should have already been duly implemented, so that we can make the first tranche in April," the interlocutor stressed.

According to him, ministers will discuss other areas of support for Ukraine from the EU and the international community this year, which Ukraine could receive as early as April 2026. This includes, in particular, a new four-year IMF extended financing program for Ukraine and the disbursement of subsequent tranches of Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration mechanisms from the G7 countries and the Ukraine facility.

What preceded it?

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that despite obstacles to the adoption of the decision on a €90 billion loan, the promise will be fulfilled.

Orbán blocks loan for Ukraine