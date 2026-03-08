Netherlands will discuss realistic terms for Ukraine’s accession to EU with its European partners, — Prime Minister Jetten

In the coming weeks and months, European partners will need to discuss what realistic deadlines exist for Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

According to Censor.NET, citing a link to Ukrinform, this was stated by the newly appointed Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Rob Jetten, at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

Work completed

"I am impressed by the work that has already been done over the past few years during the war, as well as the continuation of the reforms necessary to become a member of the EU. In the coming weeks and months, we will need to discuss with all our European partners what a realistic timeline for achieving this goal would be," said Jetten.

Read more: EU countries have rejected idea of "advance accession" for Ukraine, - Politico

Ukraine's future lies in the EU

He stressed that it is clear to the Netherlands that Ukraine's future lies in the EU.

At the same time, Jetten noted that he had discussed with President Zelenskyy the importance of Ukraine continuing its reforms.