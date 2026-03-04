Ukraine and Great Britain launched work of joint commission on cultural issues, - Zaluzhnyi

Ukraine and the United Kingdom have launched active work of a joint commission on culture.

This was reported by Ambassador Valerii Zaluzhnyi, according to Censor.NET.

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According to him, this was the result of an agreement between Ukraine and the United Kingdom on a 100-year partnership.

"With Russia's invasion, the importance of culture for Ukrainian diplomacy has not simply changed, but has grown dramatically. After all, Russia's goal in this war is to destroy Ukrainian identity, including its culture. Therefore, cultural diplomacy for Ukraine not only has traditional significance, but also plays a strategic role in gaining international support, countering disinformation, and ultimately preserving national identity," explained Zaluzhny.

According to the diplomat, cultural diplomacy is critically important today in shaping the international community's attitude toward Ukraine.

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Ukrainian cultural institutions must constantly engage in informational work, explaining to partners that Russian culture is used as a propaganda tool and therefore needs to be critically reevaluated. Such diplomacy must be made part of the state security strategy and given all the necessary resources, including financial ones.

It is necessary to consider the possibilities of digital cultural diplomacy, including the use of social media, virtual archives, multimedia platforms, and artificial intelligence to promote Ukrainian culture. In this way, culture and creative industries will become an effective tool not only for promoting a positive image of Ukraine, but also for maintaining international support, effectively combating disinformation, and ultimately winning the most terrible war of the 21st century," he added.

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