Trump criticized Starmer: He’s not Winston Churchill

US President Donald Trump is dissatisfied with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's hesitation to support military action against Iran.

According to Censor.NET, he made this statement during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the White House.

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Details

The leader of the United States commented on the decision of Great Britain, which did not allow the United States to use the airbase on Diego Garcia Island in the Indian Ocean to launch strikes against Iran.

"And I, by the way, am not satisfied with Great Britain either. ... It took us three or four days to figure out where we could land there; it would have been much more convenient to land there than to fly many extra hours. So we are very surprised. This is not Winston Churchill we are dealing with," he said.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Trump said that the prime minister's refusal to allow the use of bases on the Chagos Islands was not in line with the traditional level of cooperation between the two countries.

London eventually agreed to grant the US access to Diego Garcia, but only for specific and limited defense purposes.

According to Starmer, the UK has learned lessons from the Iraq war. He said that any action taken by London must be based on international law and a clearly defined plan.

Starmer stressed that London deliberately did not join the first strikes by the US and Israel on Iran. According to him, the UK considers diplomatic settlement and Tehran's renunciation of its nuclear ambitions to be a priority.

Read more: Trump dissatisfied with Britain’s decision on military base use: Starmer responds