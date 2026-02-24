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Achilles’ heel: Zaluzhnyi names weak spot Russia has found in Ukraine. VIDEO

Former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, now Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, presented a strategic vision for Ukraine’s transformation during a speech at Chatham House and in an op-ed for Ukrainska Pravda. It concerns not only the war, but the transition to a new systemic security model.

A detailed analysis of Valerii Zaluzhnyi’s views is provided by journalist Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva.

Watch on Censor.NET.

  • Zaluzhnyi emphasizes that wars of a new generation are won not by armies, but by holistic state systems — with integrated technologies, economy, demographic policy and allied partnerships.
  • Autonomous and robotic systems, the development of UAVs, control over microelectronics supply chains, as well as the protection of critical infrastructure are becoming key.
  • He pays special attention to the energy sector as a new front of the war and the need to move from a centralized Soviet model to a decentralized one.
  • In his statements, Zaluzhnyi also warns of the risk of a "new Munich" — an attempt to appease Russia through concessions and the lifting of sanctions.
  • In his view, victory depends on Ukraine’s ability to quickly transform into an integrated system of technologies, markets and security alliances.
  • The speech in London became less a diplomatic event than a programmatic statement about what the country should look like after the war.

Author: 

Zaluzhnyi Valerii (413) Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva (78)
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