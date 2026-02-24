Achilles’ heel: Zaluzhnyi names weak spot Russia has found in Ukraine. VIDEO

Former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, now Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, presented a strategic vision for Ukraine’s transformation during a speech at Chatham House and in an op-ed for Ukrainska Pravda. It concerns not only the war, but the transition to a new systemic security model.

A detailed analysis of Valerii Zaluzhnyi’s views is provided by journalist Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva.

Watch on Censor.NET.