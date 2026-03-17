Zelenskyy to EU leaders: Oil transit via Druzhba pipeline could resume in 1.5 months

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told EU leaders that it would take about a month and a half to restore transit through the Druzhba pipeline following the Russian strikes.

According to Censor.NET, citing a report from the European Parliament, this is stated in the president's letter.

Details

Earlier, European Commission President von der Leyen and European Council President Costa sent a letter to Zelenskyy in which they offered Ukraine technical and financial assistance to resume oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline.

Zelenskyy noted in a letter dated March 17 that the latest damage to the Druzhba pipeline infrastructure is quite serious, and the complete shutdown of one pumping station—in Brody—makes it impossible to maintain sufficient pressure in the pipeline and ensure safe transit.

"The claims that Ukraine is deliberately blocking oil transit through the 'Druzhba' pipeline are baseless," he emphasized.

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The head of state also assured that Ukraine began working on an alternative technical solution from the very first days following that strike, and that this work is nearing completion.

"We expect that the pumping station in Brody will regain its operational capacity within approximately 1.5 months. This will ensure a full resumption of supplies—provided, of course, that there are no new attacks by the Russian Federation. Preliminary technical assessments indicate that the damaged oil tank cannot be repaired. Therefore, Ukraine is considering the construction of underground storage infrastructure," Zelenskyy’s letter states.

"In this context, I appreciate and accept your offer of the necessary technical support and funding so that we can complete the repair work as soon as possible and explore sustainable solutions for the future," he wrote, adding that he would instruct the head of Naftogaz to contact the EU Ambassador to Ukraine regarding this matter.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine can offer alternative routes for the transit of oil—not from Russia—to Central and Eastern European countries.

"I would also like to emphasize the importance of implementing the EU’s decision to completely phase out imports of Russian oil by the end of 2027 as part of the REPowerEU initiative. This would be a decisive step toward strengthening the EU’s energy independence and eliminating vulnerabilities related to Russia’s use of energy resources as a weapon," the president concluded.

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Russia's attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline