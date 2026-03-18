This is genuine defence alliance – OP on signed declaration to strengthen cooperation between Ukraine and UK

On 17 March in London, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer signed a Declaration on deepening cooperation in the fields of security and the defence industry.

This was announced on Facebook by Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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This concerns a new alliance

According to him, this effectively involves the creation of a defence alliance between Ukraine and Britain.

"This is a logical continuation of our previous agreements: the Centenary Partnership Agreement and the Security Agreement between Ukraine and the UK. And at the same time, it marks a transition from political decisions to concrete, practical cooperation between the defence sectors of our countries. The essence is simple and practical: we are strengthening each other," Zhovkva noted.

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Details

He also noted that Ukraine is sharing its unique combat experience, technologies and solutions that have already proven their effectiveness on the battlefield, primarily in the field of unmanned systems, counter-drone measures, electronic warfare and modern warfare tactics

The UK is investing, helping to scale up production, and in turn is strengthening the supply of its long-range capabilities

"In effect, a mutually beneficial model is taking shape: we provide war-tested solutions, while our partners provide resources and industrial capabilities," the statement reads.

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A particular focus is on joint production

"Our countries will explore opportunities for the joint production of long-range strike assets, as well as the scaling up of relevant programmes. In parallel, the UK will consider the most effective mechanisms for increasing production volumes and supporting such solutions. We are no longer talking about individual deliveries, but about building a joint defence-industrial ecosystem. The key area is air defence," Zhovkva clarified.

"We are working together to close critical gaps in air defence – from the effective interception of UAVs and the development of detection capabilities to the integration of systems to counter cruise missiles and the enhancement of anti-ballistic capabilities. This is a matter of security not only for Ukraine, but also for the UK and the whole of Europe.

Read more: Britain will transfer about thousand missiles for air defense to Ukraine, - Healey

Joint training and preparation are also planned, in particular drawing on Ukraine’s experience of using drones and new technologies on the battlefield. It is important that this cooperation has a long-term dimension

"This involves strengthening defence supply chains, developing joint production capabilities, as well as the potential involvement of third countries in joint projects. Within this framework, Ukraine is not merely a recipient of aid, but a full partner and contributor to security," he added.

According to the Office of the President, the signed declaration opens a new phase of Ukrainian-British cooperation: deep, technological and long-term.

"In fact, it is a genuine defence alliance!" summarised Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President.