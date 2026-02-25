First Ukrainian defence plant has started operating in UK, - Zaluzhnyi. PHOTOS
The first Ukrainian defence plant has begun operations in the United Kingdom. This is the production complex of Ukrspecsystems.
This was announced by Ambassador Valerii Zaluzhnyi, according to Censor.NET.
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According to the diplomat, the company's drones have long proven their effectiveness in high-tech warfare.
"Ukraine is fighting in conditions of constant missile strikes, destruction of infrastructure, and threats to production. And our engineers are creating solutions that are born directly from the experience of the front line. They are improving systems not on the basis of theoretical research, but on the results of real combat applications.
Therefore, the launch of production in the UK has a deep strategic logic. This is not a shift of the centre of gravity from Ukraine. It is an expansion of our joint capabilities and the creation of a second line of defence that guarantees the continuity of production," he explained.
Yes, Zaluzhnyi said, the centre of engineering expertise will remain in Ukraine, and production will be integrated into the British defence space.
"We are creating a new quality of partnership, where allies not only support each other, but also form a common industrial security base," he concluded.
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