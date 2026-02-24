UK announced new aid package for Ukraine ahead of anniversary of invasion

The United Kingdom has presented a new support package for Ukraine on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion. The funds will be directed towards energy, humanitarian needs and pilot training.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Reuters.

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According to the UK government, the package will include:

£20 million for emergency support to Ukraine's energy system. The funds will be used to repair and protect power grids, as well as to provide additional generating capacity.

£5.7 million in humanitarian aid for communities located near the front line.

£30 million to strengthen the resilience of Ukrainian society and support initiatives to hold those responsible for war crimes to account.

A separate area of focus will be the training of Ukrainian pilots in the United Kingdom to become helicopter flight instructors.

Read more: Rubio and Cooper discussed ending Russia’s war against Ukraine and coordinating efforts

What preceded this?

The UK has pledged to provide Ukraine with more than £13 billion (approximately $17.6 billion) in military aid.