Rubio and Cooper discussed ending Russia’s war against Ukraine and coordinating efforts

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper. The parties discussed diplomatic steps to end Russia's war against Ukraine, as well as cooperation on Syria, Gaza, and Sudan.

According to Censor.NET, Rubio wrote about this in X.

According to him, special attention was paid to coordinating actions regarding the situation in Syria, implementing the second phase of the agreements in Gaza, and joint efforts to ensure a ceasefire in Sudan.

"We also discussed the importance of cooperation in Syria and the implementation of the second phase in Gaza, as well as our shared focus on securing a ceasefire in Sudan," Rubio wrote.

He did not disclose any details about specific agreements. Cooper also did not report on the results of the negotiations on her social media pages.

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